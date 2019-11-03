Aggies Surge to Fourth Place Finish at Battle at the Beach

The Texas A&M women’s golf team surged to a fourth place finish after firing the low round of the tournament on the final day of the Battle at the Beach at Club Campestre San Jose on Sunday.

Powered by an eagle and 23 birdies, the Aggies posted a 13-under 275, who was the low round any team at the Battle at the Beach by two strokes and just a shot off the school record established two weeks ago at the Jim West Challenge. For the tournament, the Aggies were 8-over par with rounds of 296, 301 and 275 and finished behind Ole Miss (-7), LSU (Even) and TCU (+5).

“It was a big day for the Aggies,” head coach Andrea Gaston said. “I’m so proud of the way they played. It’s nice to see their hard work paying off and seeing a round like this should help them realize how capable they are of playing great golf.

“This team is ready for a breakthrough. We just need to keep working hard, keep them competitive and have them get used to being in the hunt.”

Senior Courtney Dow tallied her best finish of the fall schedule with a fourth place effort at 6-under with rounds of 71-71-68. Freshman Blanca Fernandez-Garcia Poggio tied for 12th at even par with rounds of 71-75-70. Junior Amber Park made the biggest move of the day, leaping more than 30 spots in the standings to a tie for 36th at 7-over after posting the Aggies’ low round of the day with a 5-under 67. Sophomore Brooke Tyree fired a 2-under 70 and tied for 36th at 7-over, while junior Ava Schwienteck tied for 75th at 21-over.

Aggies on the Leaderboard (Rd. 2):

Pl.

Player

Rd 1

Rd 2

Rd #

Total

4

Courtney Dow

71

71

#68

210 (-6)

t12

Blanca Fernandez-Garcia Poggio

71

75

#70

216 (E)

t36

Amber Park

78

78

#67

223 (+7)

t36

Brooke Tyree

76

77

#70

223 (+7)

t75

Ava Schwienteck

84

78

75

237 (+21)

4th

Team Total

296 (+8)

301 (+13)

275 (-13)

872 (+8)

# -- Denotes Round 3 scorers

In the Standings:

Ole Miss took the victory at 7-under followed by LSU (E), TCU (+5), Texas A&M (+8), Virginia Tech (+10), Texas Tech (+11), San Jose State (+15), Augusta (+17), Vanderbilt (+19), Denver (+33), Nebraska (+38), Missouri (+40), Iowa (+40), Indianapolis (+41), Kansas State (+52) and UAB (+71).

Next Up:

The Aggies concluded their fall season and will start the spring schedule at the Guadalajara Invitational in Feb. 16-18.