Aggies Surge to Top Five Finish at Fighting Illini Invitational

The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s golf team surged to a top five finish after firing a 1-over par 281 in the final round of the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational on Sunday at Olympia Fields Country Club.

Led by junior Walker Lee’s 2-under 68 and senior Josh Gliege’s 1-under 69, the Aggies’ 281 tied for the low round of the day and pushed the Aggies up two spots to a tie for fifth on the team leaderboard. The Aggies finished the tournament at 19-over par with rounds of 283-295-281=859

On the player leaderboard, Gliege vaulted 10 spots on the final day into a tie for ninth at 2-over, while Lee moved up 20 spots into a tie for 17th at 4-over. Rounding out the Aggies, sophomore Sam Bennett tied for 34th (+8), senior Brandon Smith tied for 51st (+11) and senior Dan Erickson tied for 54th (+12).

Head Coach J.T. Higgins Says:

“I can’t say enough about the great job the guys did today. They showed up today ready to go from the jump. We got off to a great start and were able to keep it going. We still had some mistakes that hurt a little bit, but they were resilient and came back and held a nice round together. I’m proud of them for that. Really, for two of three rounds they went toe to toe with some of the best teams in the nation and held our own. We had a tough day yesterday, but I’m proud of them for bouncing back and showing what they can do. I’m happy we came away with a top five finish and beat some really good teams.”

“I’m really proud of Walker Lee and Josh Gliege with both of them shooting under par today. The course was set up really tough and it was windy again, but they handled it great. It was a terrific finish for Josh and it’s nice to have him playing golf the way we know he can.”

“It was a really good team effort and a pretty good finish early in the season. There is a lot to build on and we found some areas that we need to improve. We have the makings of a great golf team and we look forward to getting back out there in a couple of weeks.”

Aggies on the Leaderboard (Final):

Pl.

Player (Class)

Rd 1

Rd 2

Rd 3

Total

T9

+Josh Gliege (Sr.)

71

72

69

212 (+2)

T17

+Walker Lee (Jr.)

71

75

68

214 (+4)

T34

Sam Bennett (So.)

70

71

77

218 (+7)

T51

+Brandon Smith (Sr.)

72

77

72

221 (+11)

T54

+Dan Erickson (Sr.)

71

79

72

222 (+12)

+ - Denotes Aggies’ Round 3 scorers

In the Standings:

No. 3 Georgia Tech and No. 20 Baylor tied for the team victory at 6-over par with No. 10 Pepperdine (+9), No. 23 North Carolina (+16), Texas A&M (+19), No. 19 Illinois (+19), No. 25 Florida (+20), Florida State (+21), No. 1 Texas (+23), No. 21 Alabama (+32), Northwestern (+33), No. 16 California (+37), No. 4 Oklahoma State (+37), UNLV (+44) and Indiana (+64) rounding out the field .