Aggies Sweep Day One of Texas A&M Invitational

Texas A&M softball defeated Lamar via the run rule, 8-0 and St. John’s 4-0 on day one of the Texas A&M Invitational Friday at Davis Diamond.

Against Lamar, the Aggies recorded a season high 11 hits, breaking the previous record set against Abilene Christian last weekend (Feb. 9).

The Aggies were able to load the bases early putting pressure on the Cardinals. A double, bunt and walk was all it took for Jourdyn Campbell’s sacrifice fly to tally an early run. A fielding error allowed for two more runs to score, before Kelly Martinez and Kayla Garcia each delivered an RBI of their own.

Makinzy Herzog (2-0) earned the win after allowing three hits, no runs and fanning five in 5.0 innings.

In the night cap, Kendall Potts got the start in the circle for the Maroon & White, tallying her first win of the season. She scattered four hits, on nine strikeouts with no runs, going the complete seven.

The Aggies were led offensively by Haley Lee, as the right-hander sent one over the left field wall. A few mishaps by the Red Storm helped the Aggies tack on to their lead, going ahead by two.

Late in the game, Lee once again came through for the Aggies singling up the middle, before Campbell doubled down the left field line. McBride was able to drive in the first run of the inning, followed by a trio of Aggies, helping Texas A&M solidify a 4-0 advantage.

KEY INNINGS

vs. Lamar

B1 | Makinzy Herzog doubled to left field to get things started for the Aggies. Kelbi Fortenberry placed a bunt down the first base line, moving Herzog to third. Fortenberry then stole second and Haley Lee loaded the bases with a walk. Jourdyn Campbell had a sacrifice fly, as Herzog would come across to score. Meagan Smith reached on a fielder’s choice, scoring both Fortenberry and Lee, off a fielding error. Kelly Martinez singled to right center and Kayla Garcia had a double to left center to add to the Aggies’ lead. A&M 6, Lamar 0

B4 | Fortenberry got on base with a bunt and moved to second on a Haley Lee single. Campbell had a single of her own and Fortenberry touched home after a fielding error. A&M 7, Lamar 0

vs. St. John’s

B3 | Fortenberry reached first on a bunt and a wild throw advanced her to second. Lee blasted one over the left field wall tallying the first two runs of the night. A&M 2, STJ 0

B6| Lee led off the inning with a single up the middle before Sinnie, who pinch ran for Lee, advanced to third on a double from Campbell. Payton McBride grounded out to the right side of the infield scoring Sinnie. Garcia reached on an fielding error, scoring Blake-Ann Fritsch, who pinch ran for Campbell. A&M 4, STJ 0

Top Offensive Players:

vs. Lamar:

Meagan Smith| 1-for-2, 2 RBI

Jourdyn Campbell| 2-for-2, 2 RBI

Kayla Garcia| 2-for-3, 2 RBI

vs. St. John’s

Haley Lee| 2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI

Payton McBride| RBI

Kayla Garcia| RBI

Pitching Breakdown:

vs. Lamar

Makinzy Herzog (2-0) – 5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 SO, 1 BB

vs. St. John’s

Kendall Potts (1-1) – 7.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 9 SO, 0 BB

WHAT THEY SAID

Head Coach Jo Evans

On how the team was able to bounce back following last night’s loss…

“I felt like we needed to change our mentality, be more aggressive, and be more engaged in the game. I thought that last night was so lackluster. We challenged them and said let’s be more aggressive, let’s get after it. If we were going to swing the bat, we are going to swing hard and get some quality at-bats. I think we really did that on the day. If you look at it, we only had one strikeout all day long. Kids are out there looking for pitches to hit.”

On what she saw today from inside the circle…

“What stood out was that they both attacked the strike zone. They got ahead in counts; they weren’t nibbling around the play. They were comfortable to go in there and attack. I thought [Makinzy] Herzog did a really nice job, she probably threw fewer pitches today than she has in any game that she has thrown. [Kendall] Potts was really sharp. It was nice to see her get some strikeouts, get some swing and misses. It really helps our defense, and just helps her settle in. Both of them did a really nice job with the strike zone.”

On stringing success together through the ups and downs so far…

“We talk about consistency. The only way we get to have some consistency with this, is to come back and still bring that same level of energy and that same aggressive style of play. You can’t come in and out of that and expect to be consistent with wins. That is going to be a big point of emphasis for us.”

Sophomore Catcher Haley Lee

On the successful night at the plate…

“I had a talk with my coach last night. I really just wanted to slow the game down mentally and just see the pitch out of the hand and not rush. I was really focusing on what I am looking for.”

On the difference in the approach compared to last night…

“As a team we just came together. Everyone did their job, everyone contributed, and we all saw the ball really well. I just think as a team one thing leads to another, so if we are all working in sync, things are going to happen for us.”

On what was working for Makinzy Herzog today…

“Speed never hurt anybody, so that’s always a good thing for her. She is just a great pitcher in general, seeing her work and having her come from FSU to A&M has been an amazing thing for us.”

On Kendall Potts performance today…

“She is definitely a lot more confident in what she is throwing and how she is throwing her pitches. Seeing her having fun is a great thing. Kendall [Potts] loves to have fun. I think she’s doing great and will continue to do great.”

ON DECK

The Aggies continue action in the Texas A&M Invitational. A&M squares off against Lamar at 12:15 p.m., followed by Binghamton at 3 p.m.

