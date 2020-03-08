Aggies Sweep New Mexico State, Stretch Home Win Streak to 16 Games

Austin Bost and Zach DeLoach each hit two home runs as the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies scorched the New Mexico State Aggies, 16-2, in seven innings Sunday afternoon to sweep the three-game series on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

The victory marked the 16th straight home win for the Maroon & White, their longest streak since a 21-gamer in 2015.

New Mexico State claimed the early lead with a run in the second inning. Texas A&M quickly retaliated with five runs in the home half of the second, as well as posting a two run-fourth and a nine-run fifth, to coast to the victory.

Bost, DeLoach and Zane Schmidt paced the Aggies’ offense, while four others recorded a hit. The Maroon & White had six batters record an RBI, including three with multiple ribbies. Bost had himself a day, going 2-for-2 with three runs, two home runs, one walk and four RBI. He hit dingers in all three of his at-bats on the weekend and added two walks and one HBP in his six plate appearances for the week. DeLoach added two home runs, one of which was an inside-the-park home run, two runs and five RBI, while Schmidt was 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBI.

Chris Weber (1-0) earned the win, throwing 5.0 innings, giving up one run on three hits, while fanning a season-high seven batters. Joseph Menefee accepted the call to the bullpen in the sixth with a one-out, two-inherited-runners scenario. He closed out the inning, retiring both batters he faced via strikeout. Dawson Barr finalized the seventh, striking out one and allowing one free bag.

The staff combined for 10 strikeouts on the day, marking their 12th straight double-digit strikeout performance.

Texas A&M improved to 14-3, while New Mexico State fell to 12-4.

TOP PLAYERS

Austin Bost – 2-for-2, 3 runs, 2 HR, 1 BB, 4 RBI

Zach DeLoach – 2-for-4, 2 runs, 2 HR, 5 RBI

Zane Schmidt – 3-for-4, 2 runs, 3 RBI

Chris Weber – 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 7 K (season-high)

SCORING SUMMARY

T2 | Kevin Jimenez drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second with two outs on a throwing error by the catcher on a failed pickoff attempt. Tommy Tabak dribbled single up the middle, plating Jimenez from second. NMSU 1, A&M 0.

B2 | Austin Bost skyrocketed the first pitch of the inning over the leftfield fence. Cam Blake drew a four-pitch walk and advanced to second on a fielder’s choice to third base by Ray Alejo. Zane Schmidt lined a single up the middle, scoring Blake. With runners on the corners, Bryce Blaum plated Alejo on a sacrifice fly to rightfield. Zach DeLoach sent a bomb over the right-center wall for a two-run home run. A&M 5, NMSU 1.

B4 | Mikey Hoehner drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second on a single to leftfield by Blaum. DeLoach laid down a sacrifice bunt to get both runners in to scoring position. Hoehner came in to score on a wild pitch and Blaum scored on a Sartori groundout to the pitcher. A&M 7, NMSU 1.

B5 | Bost led off and reached first on a hit-by-pitch. Blake laced a double down the rightfield line, to put two runners in scoring position. Alejo scored one on a hard hit single that got past the shortstop with the infield in. Alejo stole second and came in to score along with Blake on a Schmidt single through the right side of the infield. Schmidt moved to second on a wild pitch and Blaum drew a four-pitch walk. DeLoach plated everyone on an inside-the-park home run to centerfield. Sartori drew a one-out walk and advanced to second on a single through the left side by Will Frizzell. Bost recorded his second home run of the day, blasting a three-run shots down the leftfield line. A&M 16, NMSU 1.

T6 | Nick Gonzalez led off with a lined single to right-center and advance to third on a one-out single through the rightside of the infield by Brenden Williams. Jimenez knocked in one on an infield single to second base. A&M 16, NMSU 2.

UP NEXT

The Aggies travel to Rice University to take on the Owls for midweek action Tuesday with first pitch at 7 p.m.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Rob Childress

On getting the sweep…

“The field played pretty big Friday and Saturday, and today they played pretty small. I’m very proud with how we responded on the mound. Offensively and defensively, to have a 4-0 week says a lot about our club. With a team coming in that was 12-1 and felt like they gave away a win on the road a couple weeks ago against Arizona State, so they had full intentions to have a good weekend here. For us to be prepared and play the way we did, I’m incredibly proud of our group.”

On the big hitting to score 16 runs…

“Up and down the lineup there was pressure on them in every inning. We had some guys dinged up, so we played some different guys in the corner positions in the infield, and they did a really nice job for us.”

On Chris Weber’s starting performance…

“I thought he was outstanding. He navigated through some troubled waters early. With the wind blowing out and New Mexico State’s offense, you’re always holding your breath. He made pitches when he had to. I think he would agree that he wasn’t as sharp in his last two outings, but to get through five innings against that offense says an awful lot about his toughness.”

Sophomore infielder Austin Bost

On his hitting…

“I’m seeing the ball really well. I’m doing what I can in every single at-bat to do what I can to help the team win. I’m just trying to put the ball in play and let good things happen.”

On if his role will involve more starting time…

“I think I made a case, but that’s not what matters to me. What matters to me is coming out every day, whether that means I’m playing or not, and being a great teammate. I just want to cheer my teammates on and produce what I can for my team.”

Junior outfielder Zach DeLoach

On his inside the park home run…

“That happens very rarely in college baseball, even baseball in general. It’s just a really cool moment, having fun with it. I think we all played our brand of baseball today and that was really special to see.”

Sophomore infielder Zane Schmidt

On riding the momentum into SEC play…

“Coming off of this weekend, we’re all confident again. We’re all back into our approaches. I think we will do well.”

Sophomore left-hand pitcher Chris Weber

On his first weekend starter role…

“It’s great to have the role, but like I’ve said earlier, I’ve had a lot of roles throughout my two years here. Whatever role I’m in, it’s the same thing. I just have to go get strikes and get guys out.”