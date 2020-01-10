Aggies Take On Vanderbilt in Nashville Saturday

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball looks to build off its comeback victory over Ole Miss as it travels to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt Saturday. Tipoff at the historic Memorial Gymnasium is set for 2:30 p.m.

The game may be seen on SEC Network with Richard Cross and Barry Booker on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access both games through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices.

Additionally, the game may be heard on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on WTAW 1620 AM with Andrew Monaco and John Thornton calling the action.

Last time out, the Aggies (7-6, 1-1 SEC) rallied in the second half to defeat Ole Miss, 57-47, on Tuesday. After trailing 29-19 at half, the Maroon & White took the final 20 minutes by storm, which included a 15-0 run to help Texas A&M take the lead for good and orchestrate the comeback win. The Aggies held the Rebels to 21.2% (7-of-33) shooting in the second half, the lowest percentage by an opposing team in a half this season.

Josh Nebo paved the way with a season-high 17 points while grabbing nine rebounds and registering four blocks. Savion Flagg hit the double-digit mark in points (11) for the seventh time this season, while Emanuel Miller hauled in nine rebounds.

Vanderbilt (8-6, 0-1 SEC) enters the game following an 83-79 defeat at No. 5 Auburn on Wednesday. The Commodores’ offense is led by Aaron Nesmith, who is averaging 23.0 points, and Saben Lee, who is second on the team at 16.6 points per game.

Saturday’s game is the 14th meeting between the Aggies and Commodores with Vanderbilt leading the series, 8-5. Texas A&M is on a three-game win streak in the series with the last meeting coming at last year’s SEC Tournament. The Aggies prevailed, 69-52, behind Flagg’s 29 points on 12-of-16 shooting.

