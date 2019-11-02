Aggies Top Texas A&M-Kingsville, 81-74, in Exhibition

Junior Quenton Jackson scored 16 points and freshman Emanuel Miller added 14 to lead Texas A&M to an 81-74 exhibition victory over Texas A&M-Kingsville Friday in Reed Arena.

Jackson shot 7-of-8 from the floor and added four rebounds and two assists while Miller was 5-of-8 with four boards and two assists. Savion Flagg tallied 13 points and led the Maroon & White in rebounds (7) and assists (5). Wendell Mitchell and TJ Starks had double-digit nights, adding 12 and 10, respectively.

The Aggies jumped out to an early 13-5 advantage, but the Javelinas responded to take a 21-14 lead at the 10:37 mark in the first half. Flagg’s three-pointer capped a 16-0 run to give the Aggies a then game-high nine-point advantage. A&M closed the opening frame on a 12-2 advantage to take a 46-34 lead into the locker room.

The Maroon & White dominated the paint in the first half with 24-points down low. Texas A&M shot 65-percent (17-for-26) from the field along with 50-percent (5-for-10) from three.

In the second half, Texas A&M-Kingsville rallied and cut the lead to two, 67-65, after a 10-0 scoring run with 6:44 left. The Aggies closed the game in style with two key defensive stops followed by a pair of free throws from Mitchell and Miller to seal the win over the Javelinas.

The Aggies open the regular season on Wednesday, Nov. 6, hosting Northwestern State in the Maroon Madness Tip-off at 7 p.m.