Aggies Total 20 All-America Honors for 2019-20 Indoor Season

Eleven Aggies were named to the 2020 USTFCCCA Indoor All-America Team, the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches of America announced Tuesday afternoon.

Tyra Gittens highlighted the list as the only Division I athlete to earn All-American status in three individual events. The SEC Indoor Women’s Field Athlete of the Year earned All-America honors in the pentathlon, high jump and long jump.

"Tyra is a very good athlete,” head coach Pat Henry said. “I wish she could've had this national championship to prove somethings to herself and others, she had a great season and I know she'll be ready to go next year."

Deborah Acquah also garnered accolades in multiple individual events, the long jump and triple jump.

Six other Aggies earned multiple All-American distinction, including Bryce Deadmon (400m, 4x400m), Jamal Walton (400m, 4x400m), Syaira Richardson (400m, 4x400m), Devin Dixon (800m, 4x400m), Carlton Orange (800m, 4x400m) and Charokee Young (800m, 4x400m).

Tierra Robinson-Jones and Jaevin Reed each earned All-American status as members of the women’s 4x400m, while Ciynamon Stevenson received the honor in the women’s triple jump.

Due to the cancellation of the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships in March, the Executive Committee recognized all student-athletes that were listed on the startlist for the anticipated event. Alternates for the distance medley relay and 4x400m relays were not recognized.

"It's an odd year just because we weren't able to have championships and it's a different year for everything,” said Coach Henry. “Going off the national descending order list and the best performances during the season this is a good indicator. It certainly is not a false indicator because every mark here was earned, It's an accurate assessment of the best athletes in the nation."

Texas A&M 2020 Indoor All-Americans

Men

Bryce Deadmon – 400m, 4x400m

Jamal Walton – 400m, 4x400m

Devin Dixon – 800m, 4x400m

Carlton Orange – 800m, 4x400m

Women

Tyra Gittens – Pentathlon, Long Jump, High Jump

Deborah Acquah – Long Jump, Triple Jump

Syaira Richardson – 400m, 4x400m

Charokee Young – 800m, 4x400m

Tierra Robinson-Jones – 4x400m

Jaevin Reed – 4x400m

Ciynamon Stevenson – Triple Jump

