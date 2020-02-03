Aggies Welcome Missouri to Reed Arena Tuesday

The Texas A&M Men’s Basketball team aims for the season sweep over Missouri with an 8 p.m. matchup Tuesday at Reed Arena.

The Aggies (10-10, 4-4 SEC) are looking to bounce back following Saturday’s 63-48 loss at Georgia. Wendell Mitchell and Andre Gordon led the way for the Aggies with 13 points and 10 points, respectively. Savion Flagg paced the Maroon & White in rebounds (7) and assists (4).

Through the first eight games in conference play, Josh Nebo leads Texas A&M in points (11.6) and rebounds (6.9) per game, while Gordon averages 11.0 points per game.

Missouri (11-10, 2-6 SEC) enters the contest after falling to South Carolina, 76-54, on Saturday. Xavier Pinson scored a team-high 12 points as Dru Smith added nine and Tray Jackson, Javon Pickett and Reed Nikko all had eight. For the season, Dru Smith tops the Tigers with 11.7 points per game while Mark Smith adds 10.9 per game.

Tuesday’s matchup is the 39th meeting all-time between the Tigers and Aggies with Texas A&M holding a 20-18 advantage. The Aggies won the season’s first meeting on Jan. 21, 66-64, as the Maroon & White held Missouri to 25.7% shooting from beyond the arc. Flagg and Nebo powered the offense with 14 points apiece as Emanuel Miller tallied 12 points, the most he has all during SEC play.

Texas A&M has won nine out of the last 11 meetings against Missouri.

Tickets for the game can be purchased online at www.12thMan.com/MBBTickets.

The game may be seen on SEC Network with Dave Neal and Jon Sundvold on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access both games through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices.

Additionally, the game may be heard on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on WTAW 1620 AM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.

For more information on Texas A&M men's basketball, follow @aggiembk on Twitter.