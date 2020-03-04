Aggies add West Coast standout for 2020 Campaign

Texas A&M Soccer added Sawyer Dumond to the 2020 roster, head coach G Guerrieri announced Tuesday.

Dumond, a defender from Thousand Oaks, California, has spent her most recent years playing for Real So Cal, coached by Keith West.

“Sawyer is a great fit for our team and Texas A&M’s style of play,” Guerrieri said. “She has a solid background as a leader and is more than just a tough defender. She is athletic and very comfortable with the ball in building attacks through sustained possession. When you see her play, you can instantly tell that she’s had excellent coaching in her career, and that she really loves to compete.”

Dumond has played in 19 matches for Real So Cal during the 2019-20 United States Soccer Development Academy campaign, including four starts with their U-18/19 squad. In the 2018-19 cycle, she played in 34 matches, including 21 starts with the U-16/17 team.

Prior to her time at Real So Cal, Dumond was a star with Eagles Club under the tutelage of Coach Ronny Shields and Coach Brian “Ziggy” Ziegenhagen. She helped Eagles rack up an impressive list of titles, including champions of the United States Youth Soccer (USYS) Utah Regional, Eagles Classic, Rockstar Cup, Winter Cup and Eagles Classic in 2017, as well as finishing second at both the USYS Presidents Cup and Cal South State Cup.

Dumond earned the Most Outstanding Player Award for 14U Girls at the USYS 2017 Presidents Cup, a tournament with over 10,000 participants. She served as team captain in her last three years at the club.

Dumond was a member of the varsity team at Westlake High School in 2017 and 2018. She helped the squad to California Interscholastic Federation Tournament both years. She earned All-Marmonte League Second Team recognition in 2018.

“It’s always nice to bring great players with diverse backgrounds into our team,” Guerrieri said. “Sawyer is the second player from southern California in this freshman class of 2020 and joins a long list of impactful players from California who have helped us win championships and consistently compete at the highest level in America over the past 25 years.”

A star in the classroom, Dumond has made multiple appearances on the Honor Roll at Westlake, including the Fall 2019.