Aggies add home series vs. New Mexico State

Texas A&M Baseball has added a three-game series against the New Mexico State Aggies for the weekend of March 6-8.

The Friday and Saturday games will both be evening affairs slated to start at 6:30 p.m. The series finale is booked for Sunday at 1 p.m.

Now finalized, the 2020 schedule includes 28 games against teams that played in the 2019 NCAA Baseball Championship, including seven games against College World Series participants. The slate features 36 games at Blue Bell Park.

New Mexico State finished 2019 in a three-way tie atop the Western Athletic Conference standings with a 19-8 league ledger. They posted a 38-17 overall record on the year.

This marks the first time the fellow Aggies will meet on the diamond.

The Aggies were originally set to play a road series at Cal State Fullerton from March 6-8, but the Titans found themselves double-booked. New Mexico State finished 2019 with an RPI of 111 while Cal State Fullerton checked in at 115.

All SEC series are subject to a shift to a Thursday-Saturday series as warranted for facilitating television broadcasts. All game times are subject to change.

Texas A&M finished the 2019 campaign with a 39-23-1 mark, making their 35th NCAA Championship appearance overall and their 13th in a row. The Aggies return 22 letterwinners and six starting position players for the 2020 season.

2020 TEXAS A&M BASEBALL SCHEDULE

as of November 26, 2019

2/14 MIAMI (OHIO) 6:30 p.m.

2/15 MIAMI (OHIO) 2 p.m.

2/16 MIAMI (OHIO) 12 p.m.

2/18 STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 6:30 p.m.

2/19 PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 6:30 p.m.

2/21 ARMY WEST POINT 6:30 p.m.

2/22 ARMY WEST POINT 2 p.m.

2/23 ARMY WEST POINT 1 p.m.

2/25 HOUSTON BAPTIST 6:30 p.m.

2/26 INCARNATE WORD 6:30 p.m.

2/28-3/1 FRISCO CLASSIC

2/28 vs. Illinois 7 p.m.

2/29 vs. UCLA 6 pm.

3/1 vs. Oklahoma State 3 p.m.

3/3 TEXAS A&M-CORPUS CHRISTI 6:30 p.m.

3/4 ABILENE CHRISTIAN 6:30 p.m.

3/6 NEW MEXICO STATE 6:30 p.m.

3/7 NEW MEXICO STATE 6:30 p.m.

3/8 NEW MEXICO STATE 1 p.m.

3/10 at Rice 7 p.m.

3/13 at Auburn* tba

3/14 at Auburn* tba

3/15 at Auburn* tba

3/17 HOUSTON 6:30 p.m.

3/20 OLE MISS* 6:30 p.m.

3/21 OLE MISS* tba

3/22 OLE MISS* tba

3/24 LAMAR 6:30 p.m.

3/27 at Florida* tba

3/28 at Florida* tba

3/29 at Florida* tba

3/31 TEXAS 6:30 p.m.

4/3 GEORGIA* 6:30 p.m.

4/4 GEORGIA* tba

4/5 GEORGIA* tba

4/7 DALLAS BAPTIST 6:30 p.m.

4/10 at Arkansas* tba

4/11 at Arkansas* tba

4/12 at Arkansas* tba

4/14 TEXAS STATE 6:30 p.m.

4/17 ALABAMA* 6:30 p.m.

4/18 ALABAMA* tba

4/19 ALABAMA* tba

4/21 at Sam Houston State 6:30 p.m.

4/24 at Mississippi State* tba

4/25 at Mississippi State* tba

4/26 at Mississippi State* tba

4/28 UT ARLINGTON 6:30 p.m.

5/1 LSU* 6:30 p.m.

5/2 LSU* tba

5/3 LSU* tba

5/8 TENNESSEE* 6:30 p.m.

5/9 TENNESSEE* tba

5/10 TENNESSEE* tba

5/14 at Missouri* tba

5/15 at Missouri* tba

5/16 at Missouri* tba

5/19-24 SEC Tournament (Hoover, Ala.)

5/29-6/1 NCAA Regional

6/5-8 NCAA Super Regional

6/13-23 College World Series (Omaha, Neb.)

* - SEC Games