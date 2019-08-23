Aggies again opening season on Thursday night

The excitement is growing in Aggieland as the Texas A&M football team gets closer to their season opener August 29 against Texas State at Kyle Field. This is the second year in a row the Aggies are opening the season on a Thursday night. Last year the Aggies beat Northwestern State 59-7 in Jimbo Fisher's debut as Texas A&M's head coach.

Playing on Thursday is not typical for college football teams. The Texas A&M vs Texas State contest is one of just 16 games on the schedule that night. That will give fans across the country a chance to see the Aggies play in a nationally televised game. Aggie linebacker Anthony Hines is excited about that opportunity. Hines said, " I like that we don't have to wait those extra few days." Hines added, "It's going to be an awesome opportunity for us."

Aggie offensive lineman Carson Green is glad the game will be played at night. "I will be dead honest it's a little cooler. College Station I think is the hottest place on the planet, at least Texas and playing at night is really going to help us."

Texas A&M and Texas State are scheduled to kick-off at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.