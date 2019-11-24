Aggies and Tigers to Compete During Thanksgiving Challenge

During a holiday week capped off by a rivalry showdown in Baton Rouge, Texas A&M's 12th Man Foundation and LSU's Tiger Athletic Foundation are teaming up for the Thanksgiving Challenge. During the week-long challenge, which runs Nov. 24-30, fans are encouraged to support their team by raising funds to support student-athletes from their respective institutions both on and off the field of competition.

In the SEC spirt of competition and camaraderie, the schools will be competing for the total number of donors who contribute to the cause through 11:59 p.m. Saturday night. On the football field, the Aggies and Tigers will renew their gridiron rivalry at LSU’s Tiger Stadium Saturday night with kickoff slated for 6 p.m.

Fans can visit www.12thMan.com/Challenge to contribute toward Texas A&M winning the challenge or visit www.thanksgivingchallenge.org to see the challenge leaderboard.

“Providing an unmatched student-athlete experience means meeting their needs on the field of competition and in the classroom, and this requires continued commitment,” Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “There is no family like the Aggie family, and there is no better time to show our support and care for each other than during the season of thanksgiving, rising to meet this challenge. Aggies lead by example through our support for the student-athletes we are preparing to be tomorrow’s leaders.”

When Aggies and Tigers join together, they make a difference for over a thousand current student-athletes between the two institutions.

ABOUT THE 12TH MAN FOUNDATION

Named in honor of Texas A&M's renowned 12th Man tradition, the 12th Man Foundation's mission is to enhance Texas A&M's athletic success by funding scholarships, programs and facilities in support of championship athletics.

Financial contributions from donors, whether it be through purchasing season tickets, making an annual donation or committing to a major gift, directly benefit A&M's athletics programs and Aggie student-athletes in the classroom and in competition.