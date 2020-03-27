Aggies announce 2020 team award winners

Texas A&M Baseball announced its annual list of team honors Friday after the Aggies concluded the abbreviated 2020 campaign with a 15-3 record and ranked 13th in the RPI.

MARION PUGH MOST VALUABLE PLAYER AWARD – Zach DeLoach

DeLoach was named the Marion Pugh Most Valuable Player by his peers. The junior was scorching hot through all four weeks of the season, batting .421 with team highs in runs (25), hits (24), home runs (6), RBI (17), slugging percentage (.789) and on-base percentage (.547). He added 14 walks, three doubles and six stolen bases.

The Lewisville, Texas, native ranked third in the nation in runs and 21st in on-base percentage.

C.E. "PAT" OLSEN OUTSTANDING PITCHER AWARD – Asa Lacy

Lacy was one of the nation's top pitchers and was selected by his teammates to receive the C.E. "Pat" Olsen Outstanding Pitcher Award.

The brawny southpaw was 3-0 with a 0.75 ERA, .111 opponent batting average and 46 strikeouts in 24.0 innings. He ranked fourth in the nation in strikeouts and seventh in strikeouts per nine innings (17.25) when the season was shut down.

Lacy was selected as SEC Pitcher of the Week in recognition of his dismantling of the New Mexico State Aggies. He put the nation’s hottest bats in a wood chipper. NMSU entered the outing as the nation’s leader in on-base percentage, as well as ranking second in batting average and scoring. Lacy held the other Aggies hitless in 7.0 innings, striking out 13 batters.

WALLY MOON AWARD – Will Frizzell

The Wally Moon Award is given annually to the player who shows the most improvement from the fall to the end of the season. This year, his teammates picked Frizzell as the recipient of the honor.

After the frustration of an injury-hampered 2019 campaign, Frizzell bounced back with a vengeance this season. He batted .274 with 11 runs, four doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI. His return was thunderous, smacking two dingers the opening weekend against Miami (Ohio), including a grand slam in the season opener.

MARION PUGH SPIRIT AWARD – Mikey Hoehner

Hoehner was enjoying a splendid senior season. After three weeks of action, he was named to the Buster Posey Award watch list highlighting the top catchers in collegiate baseball. Hoehner batted .244 with nine runs, one double, six RBI, and a .415 on-base percentage. Behind the plate, he threw out three of nine attempted base stealers.

LORAINE B. AND WILLIAM B. "BREEZY" BREAZEALE RBI AWARD – Bryce Blaum and Zach DeLoach

Blaum and DeLoach both knocked in 17 runs on the season.

Blaum earned SEC Co-Player of the Week following the second week of the season, when he logged 12 runs, 10 RBI, five doubles, five stolen bases and nine walks over a five game stretch that saw him reach base at least three times in every game. He finished the season with team highs in doubles (8), walks (16), HBP (4) and stolen bases (7).