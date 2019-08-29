Aggies back home to face Cal State Northridge

The No. 16 Texas A&M Aggies open their 2019 home slate Friday when they host the Cal State Northridge Matadors in a 7:30 p.m. match at Ellis Field.

The contest will be streamed on SEC Network+ with David Ellis (play-by-play) and Jeff Given (color analyst) on the call. Fans may listen to the match on 12thMan.com/live.

Texas A&M is 22-3-1 all-time in home openers. This marks the third consecutive season the Maroon & White opened the year on the road. In 2017, they returned from a 2-0-0 California road trip and played No. 19 Oklahoma State to a 2-2 draw. Last year, Texas A&M returned from a 2-0-0 Hawai’i jaunt and toppled BYU, 2-0.

The Aggies are coming off a successful trek to California to start the season. The Maroon & White opened the year with a 3-2 victory at No. 13 Santa Clara. Addie McCain led the charges with one goal and one assist. Ally Watt and Jimena Lopez each added a goal. Texas A&M played Pepperdine to a 0-0 draw on Sunday with Shantel Hutton recording her first career shutout. Hutton earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors, posting nine saves and a 0.90 goals-against average in the two matches.

The Matadors are off to a 2-0-0 start, the program’s first since 2012. CSUN opened the season with a 1-0 victory at UNLV and followed it up with a 4-0 triumph over Southern Utah. Alex White owns two of CSUN’s five goals and Taylor Thames has four saves in two shutouts. The Matadors returned 18 letterwinners from a squad that went 6-9-1 in 2018, including 2-6-0 in the Big West.

The Aggies won the only prior meeting against Cal State Northridge, a 5-0 victory in 2010. Kelly Dyer made three saves in the shutout and Texas A&M had four different players score goals and also benefited from an own goal.