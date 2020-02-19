Aggies bats erupt for 30 runs in blowout win over PV

An offensive explosion in the first two innings led the No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies to a 30-2 victory over the Prairie View A&M Panthers, in seven innings, Wednesday evening on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

The Aggies plated their most runs since a 31-2 win against Westmont College in 1991. The tally came up two runs shy of the school record set in a 32-7 victory over SMU in 1936.

Texas A&M scored 10 runs in the first, 17 runs in the second, one in the fifth and two in the sixth, while pounding out 18 hits and drawing eight walks. The 27 runs after two innings was the most in school history.

This marks the fourth game in which the Aggies registered double-digit hits. Nine of Ol’ Sarge’s charges recorded a hit, five of which had multiple hits. Eleven Aggies recorded a RBI, seven of which had multiple RBI.

Zane Schmidt, Trevor Werner and Logan Britt paced the offense. Schmidt batted 4-for-6 with three runs, one double, and four RBI. Werner hit 3-for-5 with four runs, one double and four RBI, while Britt slugged 3-for-4 with two runs, one triple and five RBI.

Jonathan Childress (1-0) earned the win, pitching three scoreless frames. Childress scattered one hit and one walk, while tying his career-high in strikeouts (3). Cam Wynne, Dawson Barr and Colson Geisler added shutout innings of their own. Wynne gave up one walk, while fanning two. Barr yielded one hit and one walk, while fanning one. Geisler struck out two.

The Aggies improve to 5-0, while the Panthers fall to 0-5.

TOP PLAYERS

Zane Schmidt – 4-for-6, 3 runs, 1 2B, 4 RBI

Trevor Werner – 3-for-5, 4 runs, 1 2B, 4 RBI

Logan Britt – 3-for-4, 2 runs, 1 3B, 5 RBI

Jonathan Childress – 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K

SCORING SUMMARY

B1 | The Aggies loaded the bases to start the game, on a Bryce Blaum walk and two hit by pitches by Logan Sartori and Cam Blake. Two runs scored when Austin Bost reached on a fielding error and Hunter Coleman drew a walk. The Panthers were forced to go to the bullpen and Blake scored on a wild pitch. With both runners in scoring position, Zach DeLoach singled to second base, plating one. Britt scored one more after reaching on a fielding error. A Schmidt single, a Werner single and a Blaum double plated three. Ty Coleman sent a sacrifice fly to center, scoring one, and Blake plated the 10th run of the inning on a RBI groundout to shortstop. A&M 10, PVAMU 0.

B2 | Singles by Hunter Coleman, Mason Corbett and Britt, scored one to start things for the Aggies. Doubles by Schmidt and Werner scored two more. Four straight walks by Blaum, Ty Coleman, Hunter Watson and Bost plated another two. With one out and bases loaded, two scored on a hit by pitch by Corbett and a sacrifice fly by Britt. The Maroon & White scored two on back-to-back singles by Schmidt and Werner. Ty Coleman doubled down the leftfield line, plating two. Watson score two more on a fielding error and Corbett plated two on a single through the right side. With bases loaded, Schmidt singled through the right side, driving in the 17th run of the inning. A&M 27, PVAMU 0.

B5 | With one out, Werner reached first on a fielder’s choice. Blaum laced a double to right-center to send Werner home. A&M 28, PVAMU 0.

T6 | Demetrius Young drew and leadoff walk, and advance to second after Christian Mendez was struck by a pitch. Both runners advanced a base on a wild pitch and came in to score on a single by David Garcia and a single by Andrew Garcia. A&M 28, PVAMU 2.

B6 | With two outs, Brandon Ashy singled to center, and advanced to second on a hit by pitch by Corbett. Both runners scored on a triple to right-center by Britt. A&M 30, PVAMU 2.

UP NEXT

The Aggies host the Army West Point Black Knights for a three-game series, beginning Friday with first pitch at 6:32 p.m.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Rob Childress

On scoring the runs points in a game since 1991…

“It’s a tribute to our coaches and players. You talk about the first inning and it all goes down to the guys willing to take their walks, willing to anchor down and take the hit by the pitch, willing to be competitive on two strikes and willing to bust their tails down the line on a ground ball and put pressure on the defense. Then the hits come behind it. That’s really what an offense that’s working together looks likes and feels like. The players feel really good about it, the coaches, for me, I couldn’t be prouder about where we are at this point.”

On Jonathan Childress’s pitching performance today…

“We’re just very happy that he’s back. It’s been a long and arduous road for him the last year. He was really good, especially with the two long sits in between innings.”

On the fans sticking it out…

“We’re so thankful for the 12th Man. When you look up over in section 203 and they’re there every day regardless of the weather or the score, good or bad, they’re always there with you and that’s why we want to play as many home games as we can.”

Freshman infielder Trevor Werner

On the dedication of the fans…

“We were talking about that before the game. We were like, ‘Man, we really got some real fans.’ It’s a lot different as a freshman to see that, because coming from my high school, nobody would be at a game like this. It’s pretty cool having fans that are that dedicated.”

Redshirt freshman pitcher Jonathan Childress

On his recovery from an injury…

“It’s been a rollercoaster with a lot of ups and a lot of downs. You look forward to all the big things like throwing for the first time after you have surgery, then getting up on the mound for the first time. Tonight was really special. The conditions and everything weren’t great. But still, it was my first game back, so it was really special.”

Sophomore utility player Zane Schmidt

On his team’s performance…

“It always feels great to be able to consistently find barrels, whether it’s one night or another. It starts with the guys who get on base in front of you, and you get some pitches to work with. It makes it easier when everyone is firing on all cylinders.”