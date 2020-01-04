Aggies battle in 69-59 loss at Arkansas

The Texas A&M Men's Basketball team fell to Arkansas, 69-59, in in Southeastern Conference opener Saturday at Bud Walton Arena.

Josh Nebo had a double-double for Texas A&M, scoring 10 points and collecting 13 rebounds. Andre Gordon added a team-high 15 points, while Wendell Mitchell recorded 13.

Arkansas had four players in double figures as the Razorbacks were led by Isaiah Joe, who shot 6 of 14 from the field (5 of 12 from 3-point range) and chipped in 17 points, tied with teammate Mason Jones for the team high. Desi Sills and Jimmy Whitt Jr. also finished in double figures for Arkansas, scoring 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Texas A&M Men's Basketball Postgame Notes

Arkansas 69, Texas A&M 59

Bud Walton Arena (Fayetteville, Arkansas)

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

Texas A&M fell to Arkansas, 69-59, Saturday at Bud Walton Arena to move to 6-6 (0-1 SEC) on the season.

The Aggies are now 56-104 all-time against the Razorbacks.

TEAM NOTES

After trailing by nine heading into the half, the Aggies came out strong in the second half and cut the lead to two, 50-48, with 13:11 remaining.

Texas A&M shot 46.7% (21-45) from the floor, marking the third-highest shooting percentage for a game this season.

The Aggies outrebounded the Razorbacks, 34-27. It is the fifth consecutive game Texas A&M has outrebounded its opponent after failing to do so in the first seven games of the season.

Texas A&M used the starting lineup combination of Savion Flagg, Emanuel Miller, Wendell Mitchell, Andre Gordon and Josh Nebo for the second time this season (1-1).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Andre Gordon led the Maroon & White in scoring as the freshman tallied 15 points on 7-12 shooting.

Gordon also matched his season high with three assists.

Josh Nebo recorded his fourth double-double of the season and third in the last four games with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Wendell Mitchell finished with 13 points, the most he has had since December 1 when he had 14 against Fairfield.

Buzz Williams is 6-6 in his first season at Texas A&M and 259-161 in his 13 seasons as a head coach.

UP NEXT

The Aggies square off against Ole Miss on Tuesday at 8 p.m. inside Reed Arena.

