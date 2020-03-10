Aggies beat Rice in Houston

No. 22 Texas A&M beat Rice 6-2 Tuesday night at Reckling Park in Houston. The Aggies are now 15-3 on the season.

Texas A&M scored a run in the seventh inning to take a 3-2 lead. They added three more runs in the eighth inning. Ray Alejo and Zane Schmidt each drove in two runs. Dustin Saenz got the win for Texas A&M. The Aggie pitching staff combined to strike out 14 Rice batters.

Texas A&M will return to action on Friday to open SEC play on the road against Auburn. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00p.m. at Plainsman Park.