Aggies confident in kicking game

After A&M beat Arkansas in another close battle 31-27, one big takeaway was the confidence in the kicking game.

Aggie placekicker Seth Small missed two field goals the week before against Auburn, but he bounced back to nail a 50-yarder against Arkansas in the 4th quarter. That big time play shows Small's composure and confidence.

"I try not to think best I can. I just go back to my muscle memory and tell myself nothing changes. i have full confidence in Connor and Braden. They give me all the confidence in the world," said Small.

"It was huge. We knew that was a big kick going into it, but he didn't make it any bigger than it needed to be. On Thursday we had a tougher day of practice for special teams. Coming out and making that kick, he just kind of calmed down and focused on what he was doing," added Punter Braden Mann.

"In fact that's why I'm so impressed with the kick he just made, the fact that he never missed a kick in PATs and field goals, and then he missed two field goals last game that he was capable of making. But then to come back in that critical time and that's the next time you get a chance, that shows his maturity, the way he is, the type of young man that he is," said head football coach Jimbo Fisher.

Seth Small is eight for ten on field goals for the year. His only two misses dame in the Auburn game. Small is also perfect on PAT's this season.