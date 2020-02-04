Aggies cruise past Missouri 68-51

The Texas A&M Men's basketball team picked up their 5th conference win with a 68-51 rout over Missouri at Reed Arena Tuesday night.

Both teams got out to a slow start, with the Aggies holding on to a 10-9 lead after 10 minutes of game play. Andre Gordon threw down a dunk to put an exclamation point on the first half, and A&M increased their lead 25-18 at the half.

Missouri fought back to start the second half and cut the Aggie lead to one, 30-29. Quenton Jackson hit a three-pointer that sparked a 13-2 run. The Aggies didn't look from there. Josh Nebo led all scorers with 18 points. Wendell Mitchell chipped in 12, while Emanuel Miller had a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Texas A&M moves to 5-4 in conference play and 11-10 overall.

The Aggies will hit the road next to take on South Carolina on Saturday at noon.