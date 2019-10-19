Aggies drop 3-1 decision to Arkansas

The No. 18 Texas A&M Aggies experienced their first home loss of the season at the hands of the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks, 3-1, in a physical affair Friday night at Ellis Field.

Arkansas got out to an early lead with a goal by Anna Podojil in the 22nd minute. The Aggies tied the match in the 37th with a Jimena Lopez penalty kick, leading to a 1-1 score at the half. Goals in the 52nd and 55th minutes by Tori Cannata and Parker Goins, respectively, put the Razorbacks in front with the Maroon & White unable to claw back.

Arkansas won their third match all-time against the Aggies on Friday night, bringing the Texas A&M series lead to 8-3-0. The Razorbacks’ victory ended the Maroon & White’s home unbeaten streak at 10 matches.

Senior forward Ally Watt returned to action Friday after missing the last two matches due to injury. She recorded three shots in her return, playing 80 minutes and drawing the penalty that resulted in Lopez’s goal.

Shantel Hutton tended the goal for 63:18 minutes of the match, logging five saves before being carted off the field with an injury. Jordan Burbank took her place for the remainder of the evening, allowing no goals the rest of the way.

Texas A&M falls to 10-3-3 overall and 4-2-1 in the SEC. Arkansas is now 12-2-1 overall and 6-1-0 in league action.

GOAL SUMMARY

22’ – Marissa Kinsey served a corner kick to the near post on the right side. A header from Bryana Hunter placed the ball at the feet of Anna Podojil, who sent in the first goal of the match. ARK 1, A&M 0.

37’ – Jimena Lopez posted the equalizer on a penalty kick after Ally Watt drew a foul from Bryana Hunter in the box. A&M 1, ARK 1.

52’ – Tori Cannata put away a lefty shot to the far post on the left side off an assist from Katie Lund. ARK 2, A&M 1.

55’ – Parker Goins placed an unassisted ball into the back of the net from deep on the left side, adding to the Razorback lead. ARK 3, A&M 1.

UP NEXT

The Aggies head to Nashville to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores on Thursday, October 24. The match is slated for 7 p.m. with live coverage on SEC Network+.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Texas A&M Head Coach G Guerrieri

On his team’s ability to play through injuries…

“First off, Arkansas brought the fight. I was pleased with the way that we battled in the first half. They scored goals the way Arkansas scores goals. We knew that they were going to be dangerous on set pieces. They scored on two set pieces. I’m disappointed that we gave up those opportunities and didn’t do well on it. They scored on a goalkeeper mistake on the third one, but it was a great shot by [Parker] Goins. You could tell that our spirit was really hurt when they hurt our goalkeeper [Shantel Hutton]. Shant is going to be okay. I thought our players did a good job of playing themselves back into it after the initial shock of what happened to Shant.”

Senior Defender Briana Alston

On what the team learned from themselves tonight…

“Injuries are always hard, especially when it is one of our own and someone that is so important to our backline. The thing about this team, is we are deep in competitors on this roster. We have incredible spirit and motivation, so this is a minor setback for a major comeback. We already have our sights set on next week to come out and give a hundred percent effort to build off of each other.”