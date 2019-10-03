Aggies earn eighth consecutive team academic award

The Texas A&M Aggies were honored for their scholastic endeavors as they garnered the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award. The organization announced its list of honorees for the 2018-19 academic year Thursday.

"We take great pride in our players' hard work in the classroom," Texas A&M head coach Guerrieri said. "Two things we always talk about in this program are 'team' and 'academics', so this is an award we take great satisfaction in earning. We have a squad of young women who are dedicated to being successful on the field and in the classroom. It says a lot about the quality of the people we have on this team."

For a team to be considered for the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award, it must have a composite team GPA of at least 3.0 (on a 4.0 scale) for all team members who appeared on the official NCAA roster forms for the fall season (2018). Coach Guerrieri's squad earned the award for the eighth consecutive year and the 10th overall, logging a 3.20 GPA for Fall 2018 and Spring 2019.

Texas A&M's scholastic standing was spearheaded by outstanding performances in the classroom by then-seniors Emily Bates and Kate Hajdu. Bates was named United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-West Region and Hajdu earned a spot on the Google Cloud Academic All-District 7 squad. Qualifications to be nominated for CoSIDA Academic All-America include being appearing in at least 50 percent of the team's games, being enrolled in class at Texas A&M for at least one year and owning a cumulative GPA of 3.30 or higher. This year's candidates for Academic All-America honors include Jordan Hill, Macie Kolb, Jimena Lopez, Grace Piper, Callyn Walton and Tera Ziemer.

The Aggies' academic stature has been steadily growing in prominence. In 2014, Shea Groom earned CoSIDA Academic All-America First Team status. That season, Groom and Meghan Streight earned NSCAA Scholar All-America First Team recognition for the second consecutive year. Texas A&M and UCLA were the only teams to have multiple players selected to the 12-player first-team. Texas A&M had five players earn NSCAA Scholar All-South Region Team distinction, the only squad with more than three designees in 2014. Groom, Annie Kunz and Streight were named to the NSCAA All-South Region First Team, Janae Cousineau was named to the Second Team and Leigh Edwards was selected for the Third Team.

Hajdu garnered COSIDA Academic All-District VII accolades in 2016. In 2018, Stephanie Malherbe earned United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-West Region status and McKayla Paulson picked up CoSIDA Academic All-District VII recognition.

The Maroon & White concluded their 2018 campaign with a record of 17-5-1 (.761). The Aggies appeared in the NCAA Tournament for the 24th consecutive season. Texas A&M advanced to the second round for the 20th consecutive year and the Sweet Sixteen for the 15th time.

This season, the Aggies are 9-1-2 overall and they sit atop the SEC standings with a 3-0-0 mark. Texas A&M returns to action Sunday with a 4 p.m. match in Gainesville against the Florida Gators.