Aggies excited for Micheal Clemons' return to defensive line

After red-shirting in 2018 due to injury, Micheal Clemons is back healthy and ready to make a big impact on an already experienced defensive line.

After 10 practices of fall camp, Texas A&M's defensive line has really stood out. The Aggies return last year's team defensive MVP, Justin Madubuike, and last year's defensive top newcomer, Bobby Brown.

Clemons rejoins this talented unit after sitting out all of 2018. In 2017, Clemons appeared in all 13 games registering 19 tackles.

Brown says having Clemons back will be huge for this D-line. "Michael is probably one of the most aggressive people I have ever met in my life, so it means a ton to this defense to have him back. Especially with him having a little bit of experience coming from JUCO, and then at least he already had a year. Then he got hurt so he had a year, so his body's rested. I feel like Michael's going to contribute very well," said Brown.

Clemons and the defensive line will be put to the test at the teams' first preseason scrimmage. The Aggies' scrimmage Monday will be under the lights at Kyle Field, where their season opener will take place in just over two weeks.