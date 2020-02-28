Aggies experience first loss of the season

The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies fell to the Illinois Fighting Illini, 1-0, in a pitching duel Friday evening at Dr Pepper Ballpark to open play at the Frisco College Classic.

The game went scoreless until the bottom of the eighth inning due to stellar pitching from both sides. Illinois mustered up one run in the home half of the eighth on two singles sandwiched around a stolen base.

On the mound, Asa Lacy got the start, throwing 6.0 inning, scattering two hits and three walks, while fanning 11. Bryce Miller (0-1) was saddled with the loss in relief, working 1.2 innings, yielding one run on two hits, while striking out four. The staff combined for 15 strikeouts, marking their third straight double-digit strikeout performance and eighth of the season.

Offensively, Cam Blake, Logan Sartori and Trevor Werner were the lone Aggies to record a hit.

Illinois’ pitcher Ty Weber matched Lacy on the mound, allowing just three hits and one walk, while fanning three in 6.2 innings.

The Aggies suffer their first loss of the season, falling to 10-1, while the Fighting Illini improve to 4-3.

TOP PLAYERS

Asa Lacy – 6.0 IP, 2 H, 3 BB, 11 K

SCORING SUMMARY

B8 | Taylor Jackson reached on a one-out infield single to shortstop and advance to second via stolen base. With two outs, Branden Comia plated Jackson on a single through the right side of the infield. Illinois 1, A&M 0.

UP NEXT

The Aggies continue play in the Frisco Classic against the UCLA Bruins, Saturday with first pitch at 6:00 p.m.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Rob Childress

Opening Statements…

“All in all, I thought it was an outstanding ball game. Give Illinois an awful lot of credit. They played great. Their starter was outstanding. His three-pitch mix was fearless in any count. They made pitches and played great defense, we hit some balls hard. We had a chance to drive in a run and they made all the plays and mistakes get magnified in that Friday night fight. We made one mistake over the plate with two strikes and they didn’t miss it. It was a great game, give Illinois all the credit, they played outstanding.”

Junior left-hand pitcher Asa Lacy

On tight games.…

“Obviously it is a really good testament; they were a really good team. It was a great learning experience for our team to build from. There are going to be plenty more of them down the road. I thought we played really well tonight, and I thought they played their best game to beat us. Lots things went their way. It definitely left a bad taste in our mouth.”

Senior leftfielder Cam Blake

On failing to get the first runner on…

“That didn’t help us. We need that guy on so we could play fast, which is what we were trying to do. In the SEC, you know how it is, we are going to have battles like that, so we are going to have to learn different ways to win the game within the offense. I think this is a great testament that we got a long way to go, but at the same time we got the pieces to do it.”