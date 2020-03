The Texas A&M women's basketball team will face Arkansas Friday afternoon at 1:00p.m. in a quarterfinal game at the SEC Tournament. The Aggies are the 4 seed. The Razorbacks are the 5 seed. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Texas A&M guard Chennedy Carter is 30 points away from setting the school record for career points. Carter is 40 points away from becoming the first player in programs history to score 2000 points.

Texas A&M beat Arkansas 84-77 in Fayetteville on January 2.