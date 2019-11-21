Aggies face Georgia Saturday in Athens

Texas A&M has yet to become a power in the Southeastern Conference in its eighth season in the league, but with trips to No. 4 Georgia and top-ranked LSU to end the regular season the Aggies could thrust their way into the spotlight by playing spoiler. The 24th-ranked Aggies aren't yet among the SEC's elite in coach Jimbo Fisher's second year, but they're still a formidable foe. They've won four in a row and their three losses have come against No. 3 Clemson, No. 16 Auburn and No. 5 Alabama.