Aggies face Mississippi State in Starkville

After suffering its first home loss of the season, Texas A&M volleyball (11-5, 3-3) returns to the court Friday evening to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-7, 0-6). The match is streamed live on SEC Network+ and the ESPN app, with Bart Gregory and Summer Seage on the call. Friday’s first serve is set for 6 p.m. at the Newell-Grissom Building.

The Aggies came up just shy of taking down the 14th-ranked Florida Gators on Sunday at Reed Arena, forcing UF into a grueling five-set affair. The story of the match was defense, as the Aggies and Gators both recorded 16.0 blocks apiece in what became a tight defensive match. Although Texas A&M led in almost every major statistical category, Florida came out of Reed Arena with the win, bringing the Aggies’ home record to 6-1.

Sunday afternoon’s action was once again dominated by senior outside hitter Hollann Hans, who compiled her sixth double-double of the season, and the 29th of her career. Hans’ 26 kills were instrumental to the Aggie offense, landing key points from multiple spots on the court. Her work on the back line was also impressive, logging 10 digs in a close matchup with the Gators.

Junior setter Camille Conner came up one kill shy of a triple-double, ending the night with 38 assists, 10 digs, and nine kills. Sunday’s match marked Conner’s fifth double-double of 2019, and the 23rd of her career.

The Aggie defense stole the show in regard to individual performances, as middle blockers Makena Patterson and Mallory Talbert tallied nine and seven blocks, respectively. Their combined 16 blocks led Texas A&M to its season high in the statistic, making multiple key plays on the net in Sunday’s match against the Gators.

Patterson currently ranks first in the Southeastern Conference in both blocks (75) and blocks per set (1.42). Her 1.42 blocks per set places her 15th among all active NCAA Division I women’s volleyball players, placing her defensive acumen on the national stage.

The back row was also key to the Aggie defense Sunday, as senior libero Camila Gomez and sophomore defensive specialist Allison Fields registered a combined 28 digs. Fields’ earned her season high in digs (13) and tied her career high in assists with four.

The Aggies now turn their attention to the Magnolia State of Mississippi, where Texas A&M prepares to take on a pair of SEC foes in Mississippi State and Ole Miss. Mississippi State is 11-7 overall and 0-6 in conference action. The Bulldogs hold a 6-2 record when playing at home at the Newell-Grissom Building.

Texas A&M is undefeated against Mississippi State in Volleyball, booking a 10-0 record. All 10 matches have occurred since the Aggies joined the SEC. The 10 victories are split evenly between College Station and Starkville, 5-0 in each location, respectively.