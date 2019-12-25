Aggies face Oklahoma State in 41st bowl game

The Texas A&M football team will play in the program's 41st bowl game on Friday when the Aggies take on Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl. It is the 11th straight season Texas A&M has played in a bowl game. That streak is a school record.

The Texas Bowl match-up will give the Aggies the opportunity to face a former conference opponent. Texas A&M left the Big 12 conference in 2012 to join the Southeastern Conference. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since 2011 but facing a former conference foe doesn't seem to be a big factor in this game. Aggie offensive lineman Colton Prater said, "I'm sure them being a Big 12 team they get tired of hearing SEC is the best conference out there so I am sure it means a lot to them that way but we're not going to put added importance on anything really. We are just focused on winning the game no matter who it is." Texas A&M wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon said, "Any time you play a different conference it's a different style of play you have to get use to so they are going to play fast and get us going. Anytime you are playing a different style of defense or offense it's pretty much difficult because you are not use to it so it is very important for us to use our fundamentals and be technically sound in this game."

Texas A&M and Oklahoma State are scheduled to kick-off the Texas Bowl at 5:45 p.m. on December 27 at NRG Stadium in Houston. The game will be televised on ESPN.