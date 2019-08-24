Aggies face Pepperdine on Sunday

The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies complete their California road trip Sunday with a 3 p.m. contest against the Pepperdine Waves at Malibu’s Tari Frahm Rokus Field.

The match may be seen live via the WCC Network on Stadium! Fans may listen to the match in the Brazos Valley on 97.3 FM and, worldwide, on RadioAggieland.com, the Radio Aggieland app and 12thMan.com/live.

Both squads are coming off impressive opening night matches on Thursday. The Aggies registered a, 3-2, come-from-behind victory at No. 13 Santa Clara. The Waves were 3-0 victors over UC Riverside.

On Thursday, the Maroon & White got the opening goal of the match from Ally Watt. The Broncos bounced back to take a 2-1 lead with just over 30 minutes remaining in the match. Addie McCain knotted the game in the 58th minute and Jimena Lopez drew a penalty in the box in the 81st minute and converted on the ensuing penalty kick for the game-winner. Shantel Hutton made six saves in her first collegiate match.

The series between Texas A&M and Pepperdine is tied at 1-1. The Waves won the initial meeting, 3-1, in College Station in 2013. The teams faced off in the 2017 season opener at San Diego’s Torero Stadium with the Maroon & White registering a 1-0 win. In her first collegiate match, López tallied a golden goal in the 94th minute, launching a missile into the right side netting from the edge or the penalty box, left of the arc. Cosette Morché earned her first shutout in goal as an Aggie, recording four saves.