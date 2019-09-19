Aggies face Texas in Austin

One of the most storied rivalries in college sports is set for a reboot on Friday night, as the Texas A&M Volleyball team (8-1) heads to Austin to take on the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (5-2). The match is broadcast live on the Longhorn Network, with Olympic Gold Medalist Paul Sunderland and Salima Rockwell on the call.

The Aggies extended their win streak to seven and remain undefeated at Reed Arena, following a thrilling 3-2 victory over Oklahoma.

Senior outside hitter Hollann Hans was instrumental in the win over the Sooners, registering a double-double with 29 kills and 10 digs. Senior Camila Gomez tallied 21 digs in the victory.

Freshman outside hitter Lauren Davis recorded a career-high 17 kills and a solo block against Oklahoma, and she hopes to continue that level of success this Friday in Austin.

The Longhorns come into Friday’s match 5-2. Prior to last night’s loss to Rice in five sets, their only other loss came at the hands of defending National Champion Stanford.

The Longhorns’ Micaya White and Sydney Petersen both picked up Big 12 honors for week three of the season, winning Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week Awards, respectively.

This match against Texas marks the end of non-conference play for both the Aggies and Longhorns, as the teams open up their conference schedule next week.

The Aggies are 23-69 all-time against the Longhorns and have a 5-37 record on the road.