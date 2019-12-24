Aggies face challenge trying to slow down OSU offense

Texas A&M's Texas Bowl match-up against Oklahoma State will give the Aggie defense a chance to go up against one of the most explosive offenses in the country. The Cowboys are 16th in the country in total offense putting up 463.9 yards per game.

Oklahoma State has the nation's leading rusher. Chuba Hubbard has run for 1,936 yards this season. Hubbard is a big part of the Cowboys offensive success. Texas A&M defensive back Keldrick Carper said, "They do a great job of just running the football with the back Hubbard. He is a great back. He is sturdy. He sheds a lot of tackles that if you are not coming with it that he he will run through and he will take it to the house." Carper added, "They have a talented quarterback who is coming back. He has a nice arm. They have have some weapons on the outside and they run some tempo offense and everything like that so we will have to be ready. That is why we are conditioning in practice trying to just get the best looks we can thanks to the scout team and everything like that and our coach putting us in the right situation."

Texas A&M and Oklahoma State will meet in the Texas Bowl on December 27. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 5:45 p.m. at NRG Stadium in Houston. It will be televised on ESPN.