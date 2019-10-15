Aggies feel they are improving despite 3-3 record at halfway point

The Aggie football team sits at 3-3 on the year at the halfway point of the season and with all three of those losses coming to nationally ranked teams (Clemson, Auburn, Alabama).

While the record is average, considering the teams they have lost to makes that 3-3 mark a little more tolerable.

In Saturday's loss to top ranked Alabama the Aggies didn't play well enough as a team to win, but there was some progress made at times including picking off Tua Tagovailoa for the first time this year.

"Saturday we made some plays. A guy like Demani, he's made some tremendous strides. He was able to make a big interception in that ballgame versus a couple of weeks ago where he was trying to get himself together, feel stuff out, and everything like that. I've seen strides from this defense and we still have to keep going in that direction," said defensive back Keldrick Carper.

The Aggies will be looking for their third straight win over Ole Miss including back to back victories in Oxford.

Saturday's game will kick off at 6:30 o n the SEC Network.