Aggies feel tough schedule has prepared them for trip to Baton Rouge Saturday

For the third time this season Texas A&M will face the Associated Press' number one ranked team in the country as they close out the regular season against LSU in Baton Rouge.

Back in September they lost to Clemson on the road when the Tigers were ranked number one.

Five Weeks later, Alabama was ranked number one and the Aggies suffered another loss to the top ranked Tide.

Saturday A&M will become the first team ever to face the number one team in the country 3 times in the same season and they feel their tough schedule has prepared them to travel to Baton Rouge and challenge LSU at Death Valley.

"Playing on the road against Clemson against Georgia. Playing in different environments. Bringing our own energy I feel like it's something that we got better at so going into this LSU game I think that is going to be something really big," said A&M quarterback Kellen Mond.

Last week they rallied from a 16-3 deficit against Georgia in Athens and had the ball with a chance to take the lead. They hope to get off to a better start in Baton Rouge and the third time winds up being the charm against number one.

Saturday's game will kick off at 6 and will be broadcast on ESPN.