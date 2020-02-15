Aggies finish strong to complete Tiger Paw Invitational

Multiple Aggies recorded Texas A&M all-time top-10 marks to finish the Tiger Paw Invitational, Saturday evening at the Clemson Indoor Track and Field Complex.

Texas A&M came back stronger on day two as nine Aggies recorded personal bests marks, including four of those marks landing on the Aggie all-time top-10 performer lists. Jon Bishop, Eric Casarez, Zephyr Seagraves and Charokee Young each moved up on the all-time top-10 performer lists in their respective events.

The Aggie distance crew highlighted the day as all seven entries set personal best times in the 3000m. The men’s crew took 1,2 and 3 in the event with Bishop leading the way in 8:06.53, moving him to No. 4 on the Aggie all-time performer list. Teammates Casarez followed in second (8:06.57) and Seagraves in third (8:09.26), Casarez moved to No. 5 and Seagraves No. 9 on the all-time list. Gavin Hoffpauir placed 11th overall with a personal best time of 8:27.93.

Not to be outdone the women’s 3000m crew of Abbey Santoro, Julia Black and Grace Plain each recorded personal bests, while Santoro and Black each recorded top-10 finishes. Santoro shaved nearly eight seconds off her previous best to finish fourth overall in 9:52.75, while Black clocked 9:59.43 to round out the top-10. Plain ran 10:02.81 to place 12th overall.

Freshman Charokee Young led the Aggies in the women’s 800m finishing as the top collegiate runner with a personal best time of 2:06.45, Young moved to No. 4 on the Aggie all-time performer list. Teammate Rachel Bernardo also set a personal best in the 800m finishing with a time of 2:12.97, her second consecutive day to set a personal best after finishing second in Friday’s mile race in 4:50.74.

The men’s 800m duo of Carlton Orange and Devin Dixon finished second and third, Orange in 1:52.09 and Dixon in 1:52.19.

Already owning the nation’s fastest 4x400m time of 3:03.21, the relay group of Jamal Walton, Bryce Deadmon, Carlton Orange and Devin Dixon did not disappoint as the Aggies won the men’s race in 3:03.23.

In the women’s 4x400m, the crew of Tierra Robinson-Jones, Charokee Young, Jaevin Reed and Syaira Richardson finished third, behind Kentucky and USC, with a season best time of 3:30.91. All three teams recorded the nation’s fastest three times thus far in the indoor season.

Aggies that impressed in the field events include Ciynamon Stevenson, Kirby Matocha, LaJarvia Brown, Logan Freeman, Zach Davis and Alstian Walker each recorded top-10 finishes in their respective event.

Stevenson led the women in triple jump with a mark of 13.38m/43-10.75, she finished as the top collegiate athlete and second overall. Brown placed fifth in the event landing at 12.98m/42-7.

Matocha cleared 1.73m/5-8 to finish fourth overall in women’s high jump.

The pole vault duo of Freeman and Davis finished seventh and eighth overall, Freeman cleared 5.10m/16-8.75 and Davis vaulted 4.95m/16-2.75.

In a field that featured five of the nation’s top-10 leaders in men’s triple jump, Walker finished the day ninth with a mark of 15.84m/51-11.75.

Up Next

The Aggies head back to College Station to host the Texas A&M Invite on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Gilliam Indoor Stadium.

Quotables

Head Coach Pat Henry on…

…the meet and SEC Championships:

“It was a real competitive meet, it’s not like the SEC Championships and that is now two weeks away. This group is doing a pretty good job, we’ve had spotty performances where six or eight athletes have their best effort this weekend and then the next weekend they are nowhere close to that. We have a team that has put good marks out there across the board but we need everybody to have their best performance on the same day.”

…what stood out on day two:

“Our distance group across the board set personal bests today, that is a good sign and it is now two weeks in a row that we have seen consistency in that group. LaJarvie jumped well in the triple jump and that is a good addition for us, she is a talented woman and we need her to jump.”

…4x400m relays:

“I was impressed with both of these times, both times are good right now and especially on the men’s side when we win by four seconds.”