Aggies gearing up for Frisco College Baseball Classic

The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies face their first road test of the season as they compete in the talent-laden Frisco College Baseball Classic at Dr Pepper Ballpark starting Friday evening. The Aggies commence the tournament with a game against Illinois and follow it up with heavyweight bouts against No. 8 UCLA and No. 17 Oklahoma State on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The games are available for viewing on subscription-based FloBaseball.TV. Doug Anderson and Chris Mycoskie will share play-by-play duties while LaDarrin McLane handles the analysis throughout the tournament. All three games will air on SportsRadio 1150 and/or 93.7 The Zone with Dave South and Scott Clendenin on the call.

The Aggies became the first team in the country to rack up 10 wins this season when they stymied the UIW Cardinals in a four-hit shutout Wednesday evening on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. It marked the 13th time in program history that Texas A&M began a campaign with a 10-0 mark. The last time it happened was 2015 when the Maroon & White started the year 24-0, an SEC record.

Ol’ Sarge’s charges are 59-5 in February games since 2014, including 10-0 in 2020.

Texas A&M leads the nation in runs (115) and hits (114). The Aggies rank in the top 10 in the nation in a bevy of other categories, including hit by pitch (2nd - 23), scoring (3rd - 11.5 runs per game), doubles (3rd - 26), stolen bases (3rd- 24), bases on balls (4th - 62), on-base percentage (4th - .466), batting average (6th - .340), slugging percentage (8th - .534), shutouts (9th - 2) and pitcher strikeouts per nine innings (10th - 12.7).

Zach DeLoach leads the nation in runs (18) and ranks in the top 10 in runs per game (5th - 1.80), total bases (3rd - 32), on-base percentage (5th -.675), hits (6th - 17), slugging percentage (7th - 1.103) and batting average (.586).

This marks the fourth year of the Frisco College Baseball Classic. The list of past tournament champions include Arizona (2017), Louisiana Tech (2018) and Mississippi State (2019). In their first trip to the Frisco Classic, in 2018, Texas A&M dropped their first game to Louisiana Tech before rattling off victories against Baylor and California.

FRISCO COLLEGE BASEBALL CLASSIC

NO. 21 TEXAS A&M AGGIES (8-0) vs. ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI (3-3), NO. 8 UCLA BRUINS (8-0), NO. 17 OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS (7-2)

Dr Pepper Ballpark (7,748) • Frisco, Texas

PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

• FRIDAY: #35 Asa Lacy (Jr., LHP, 2-0, 1.64 ERA) vs. #7 Ty Weber (Sr., RHP, 2-0, 0.82 ERA)

• SATURDAY: #23 Christian Roa (Jr., RHP, 2-0, 2.45 ERA) vs. #30 Nick Nastrini (So., RHP, 1-0, 2.08 ERA)

• SUNDAY: #18 Chandler Jozwiak (Jr., LHP, 1-0, 4.82 ERA) vs. #3 Bryce Osmond (Fr., RHP, 0-1, 7.50 ERA)