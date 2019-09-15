Aggies get final tune up against Lamar before starting SEC play

Texas A&M did what they were suppose to do against FCS opponent Lamar, winning big 62-3. It was a confidence boost coming off of their loss to Clemson. The Aggies piled up 633 yards of total offense, and quarterback Kellen Mond threw for 317 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another. But, there were still come miscues.

"I wish I didn't have a turnover. You never want those. But, you know, for the most part I saw what we needed to see. Threw the ball, a couple of drops which got to get cleaned up. We have still got to be a little cleaner on offense. I ain't never been in an offensive game where I didn't think should be cleaner. You have got to keep playing that," said Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher.

"In terms of what we did good, it was definitely good, a lot of good actually. But the small mistakes and self-inflicted wounds, we can't have those in the SEC because great teams in our conference capitalize on those plays. Those are the small things that separate great teams from good teams, so we have just to get on that," said Texas A&M wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon.

A big question coming into the game was how the running backs would respond of the loss of Jashaun Corbin. True freshman Isiah Spiller rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

"Again, another 100-yard game, played well. We'll look at the film before I judge everything. But each and every time he goes out there, he's getting better. And like you say, he's never perfect because there's a lot to learn. But a guy -- you can't complain about a guy who's had two 100-yard games now. The competition levels stepped up very highly in this game, but I thought he ran well in the Clemson game last week, too, with the opportunities he had. So it was a big week for him. And Jacob Kibodi also did a nice job. And Cordarrian [Richardson] also got his first touchdown in a game. So that was big, too," said Fisher.

On defense, A&M held Lamar to 1 for 16 on third down conversions and had a blocked field goal.

"I feel like we did a good job defensively in this game, but one of our goals was to hold them to 0 and we didn't get that. We should have got another blocked field goal, but it didn't happen," said Texas A&M defensive lineman Bobby Brown.

Next up for the Aggies is #8 Auburn as they open up SEC play at Kyle Field on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.