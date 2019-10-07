Aggies go back to basics ahead of their game prep for Alabama

The Texas A&M football team says it was nice to have an extra week of practice before they hit the gridiron with Alabama. But rather than spend more time on specific schemes, the Aggies say they had a productive off-week going back to the basics.

They say this past week almost felt like fall camp again. Head Coach Jimbo Fisher says this team needs to continue to perfect the fundamentals if they want to play to their potential and compete with top teams like Alabama.

"We went back to fall camp style practices. They competed very hard. Technically, they got better. Steps, alignments, assignments, hats. First step and hat placement. Where your eyes went on defense. How you fit around me. We went back to really a lot of drills that allowed them to go back to those fundamentals and not think about scheme," Fisher said.

"We knew it was a week about us. We just got better working on small, fundamental things. Fixing some small details. we just worked on those things," said linebacker Buddy Johnson.

"Once the season started, you start doing less and less fundamentals cause you have to practice for the week and prepare for that, for what the future defenses are going to have. This week gave us a lot to go back and hone in on those," added offensive lineman Carson Green.

Alabama has currently won six straight games against the Aggies. A&M's last win against the Roll Tide came in 2012, their first year in the SEC.