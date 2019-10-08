Aggies have a rare second shot at No. 1 with Alabama up next

The Aggies have the unique opportunity of playing the number one team in the nation twice in one season,

And that's exactly what the Aggies are calling it, an opportunity. Before the season started, the Aggies knew they had one of, if not the toughest schedule in the country.

In week two, A&M traveled to then-number one and defending national champion Clemson and lost 24-10 to the Tigers.

The Aggies will now be looking for their first win over a number one-ranked team since the last time they beat Alabama in 2012

Head Coach Jimbo Fisher says after playing in some big games already this year, hopefully the Aggies have learned from those moments and are better prepared.

"You've got opportunities. You just have to look at it as opportunities," said coach Fisher. "Then to go play, you've been in that environment once. Now you get to do it at home. Hopefully you'll learn from those situations and learn that those number one teams are number one for one reason. They play very well. At the end of the day, you say all the things you do. They play well. And that's what you've got to do. That's what we have to do. go play well. You can't get caught up in what we're trying to do and the emotion of the game," concluded Fisher.

"You have to just be locked-in and locked in on our assignments. Play fast and get to the ball. Have a great week of preparation. I feel like we'll be okay. Just trust in our process. Trust the coaches. Don't be outcome oriented," added A&M linebacker Buddy Johnson.

"I think don't make this game any bigger than what it is. We've played against good teams already. Obviously, Alabama's a really good team, but we believe we're a really good team also. Just having that type of confidence and faith in the guys next to you. I think we should be fine," concluded A&M quarterback Kellen Mond.

A&M is just the fifth team since the A.P. Poll first came out in 1936 to face the number one team twice in a season.