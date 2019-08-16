Aggies head to Fort Worth for Saturday exhibition match vs TCU

The Texas A&M Aggies head to Fort Worth on Saturday to play the TCU Horned Frogs in their lone exhibition match leading into the 2019 campaign. Match time at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium is 7 p.m.

Texas A&M returns 16 letterwinners from the 2018 campaign, including nine players who started at least 50 percent of last season's 23 matches. The returnees account for 40 of the Aggies' 49 goals from last season. The Maroon & White welcome back All-American Ally Watt and fellow All-SEC performer Addie McCain. Other key returnees include SEC All-Freshman Ásdís Halldórsdóttir and Mexico National Team standout Jimena López.

Watt was the Aggies’ leading scorer last season, logging 33 points on 15 goals and three assists. McCain chipped in with 14 points on six goals and two assists.

The Maroon & White concluded their 2018 campaign with a record of 17-5-1 and a winning percentage of .761. The Aggies obtained their 24th straight appearance the NCAA Championship Tournament and advanced to the Sweet Sixteen for the 15th time. It was the 21st consecutive season where the Aggies reached at least the second round.

TCU is coming off a 13-5-3 campaign in 2018, including a 5-3-1 mark in the Big 12. The Horned Frogs’ top returnees include Messiah Bright and Yazmeen Ryan. Bright was the 2018 Co-Freshman of the Year, logging six points on 12 goals and one assist. Ryan, a member of the 2019 MAC Herman Trophy watch list, notched 13 points with five goals and three assists.

The Aggies and Horned Frogs squared off last season in an NCAA Tournament second round match in Knoxville. The Maroon & White prevailed 2-0 with goals by Watt and McCain and two saves by Cosette Morché in the shutout. Texas A&M also prevailed over TCU in first round action of the 2016 NCAA Tournament in Fort Worth, 1-0.

The event is free to the public.