Aggies hope to build on impressive offensive outing vs UTSA on Saturday

The Texas Aggie football team is coming off an solid win over Mississippi State. While the Bulldogs aren't the caliber of the teams the Aggies have lost to this year, how they played offensively was impressive.

Jimbo Fisher said Tuesday night during News 3 at Six that the way the offense preformed was good, but doesn't mean they've figured it all out. Somethings the light bulb doesn't stay on, it flickers.

The hope is they stop the failures and repeat the successes and that starts will staying in front of the sticks and minimizing the self inflected wounds.

"I think that is something that is really big. Coach continually talks about staying ahead of the sticks. I think we had one penalty on offense. A false start, but other than that we were pretty much ahead of the sticks and doing really good in the run game and in the pass game even though some were short passes the receivers are doing a really good job of getting open and with yards after the catch too," said A&M quarterback Kellen Mond.

The 49 points scored in Saturday's win over Mississippi State was the most in an SEC game since 2014.

It's going to be another early kick for the Aggies. Saturday's game against UTSA will start at 11am on the SEC Network.