Aggies hope to keep successful rush defense against South Carolina going against Georgia

Texas A&M football is rolling on a four game winning streak after defeating South Carolina 30-6. The Aggies have already played 2 number one teams on their schedule so far. Up next is 4th ranked Georgia.

Against South Carolina, A&M's defense showed up. The Aggies only allowed two field goals on the day and shut down the Gamecocks' running attack by only allowing 45 rushing yards.That's the least amount of yards on the ground the Aggies have allowed by a conference opponent all season.

On Saturday, the Aggies will have to face one of the most dynamic backs in the league, D'andre Swift. As a team, the Bulldogs are rushing for over 200 yards a game. The Aggies know it'll be critical for them to carry their defensive effort against South Carolina over to this week to slow down Georgia's run game.

"First and foremost, Georgia's going to run the football. Tremendous offensive line, tremendous backs and tight ends. That's their forte. That's their identity," explained Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher. "You're never going to be able to shut them down, but you have to be able to play it, and you have to match their physicality and toughness. It'll be a huge challenge for our defense," Fisher added.

"It'll be big. They have Swift and Herrien, they're great running backs, so we've just got to trust the plan and take it to the field," said defensive back Charles Oliver.

"It just comes down to us executing. We just have to be sound in our gaps and our fits and just play fast and get to the ball. It's on us, and we'll be prepared," said linebacker Buddy Johnson.

A&M will kick-off against Georgia Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS (KBTX). This is the first time the Bulldogs and Aggies have met since A&M joined the SEC.