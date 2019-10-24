Aggies hope to reduce 'Explosive Plays' against Mississippi State

The Texas A&M defense knows the key to any defense's success is keeping explosive plays to a minimum. Against Alabama two weeks ago the Tide produced 6 plays that covered more than 20 yards and three of those went for touchdowns.

Last week in Oxford, Ole Miss only had four explosive plays that went for 20 yards or more.

The first was a 69 yard run by Rebel running back Jerrion Ealy midway through the first quarter that gave Ole Miss a 7-3 lead.

They followed that up with 3 other plays averaging over 30 yards. It was an improvement from the Bama, but the A&M defense knows eliminating those 'back breakers' are priority one.

"The result of those four of five plays are something we can't live with so we have to learn to eliminate those and also as I say, minimize the damage. When you do make a mistake we don't need it to be tragic. We need it. They can make a 8 or 10, 12 yard run get em on the ground and move on," said head coach Jimbo Fisher.

"We're always talking about eliminating explosive plays and not having explosive plays. And that is something that we can't have that we had this game. We've got to look at the film and make the corrections, but I think those big plays are something that we can't have as a defense," added linebacker Buddy Johnson.

A year ago in Starkville, Mississippi State had 5 explosive plays in beating the Aggies 28-13. It was the Bulldogs 3 straight victory over Texas A&M.