Aggies hope to slow down Bama's 'Big Play' attack

When you take on the number 1 team in the country that top ranking can sometimes add to a team's stress in preparation. When really all an underdog team needs to worry about is being one point better.

Nick Saban and Alabama come into Saturday's game with Texas A&M with the number three scoring offense in the country averaging 52 points per game.

Jimbo Fisher said Monday he feels the key to victory is limiting the Tide's 'big play offense' and coming up with stops on third down and putting the ball in the A&M offense's hands as often as possible.

"You've got to create big plays and you have to score points because they are going to get points," said Fisher. "Their big plays are up. You've got to know that on defense. We've got to keep big plays down numbers of plays are up. Last week we moved the ball extremely well offensively. Had a couple of drives in which we screwed up, but we've got a do a job defensively of not giving up plays and getting off the field and getting third down stops," wrapped up Fisher.

Bama is favored by over two touchdowns against the Aggies who are the first ranked team the Tide has faced this season.