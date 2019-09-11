Aggies hit the floor at Reed Arena for Texas A&M Invitational

Texas A&M makes its 2019 home debut as the Aggies play host to Texas State, Northwestern State and UTRGV in the Texas A&M Invitational, Thursday and Friday at Reed Arena.

The Aggies (4-1) open against Texas State (3-4) on Thursday at 6 p.m. and return to the court for a pair of matches on Friday, facing Northwestern State (6-2) at 10 a.m. and closing out the tournament against UTRGV (4-3) at 7:30 p.m. All A&M matches are broadcasted on the SEC Network+, available via the WatchESPN app.

The Aggies are coming off a strong weekend after finishing 3-0 at the Pepperdine Tournament, sweeping back-to-back opponents and only dropping one set.

Senior outside hitter Hollann Hans became Texas A&M’s career kills leader in the 25-point rally scoring era with 1,158 kills, passing Jazzmin Babers’ previous mark of 1,139.

Juniors Camille Conner and Makena Patterson were named to the Pepperdine All-Tournament Team. Conner earns her second straight honor after being named to the Cardinal Classic All-Tournament Team the previous week.

Texas State enters the weekend with a 3-4 overall record and are coming off a 2-1 showing at the Mizuno Classic hosted by Long Beach State. The Bobcats were picked to repeat as the Sun Belt Conference Champions and opened the season receiving six votes in the 2019 AVCA Preseason Coaches’ Poll. A&M leads the all-time series 24-3 and has a 12-1 record at home when playing the Bobcats.

Northwestern State has a 6-2 overall record, coming off back-to-back wins against Tennessee State and Grambling. The Demons are hitting .235 and holding their opponents to a .179 clip. A&M leads the all-time series with a 3-0 record, defeating the Demons 3-1 last season.

UTRGV was picked fourth in the preseason WAC coaches’ poll. Senior Barbara Silva earned Preseason All-WAC honors. The Vaqueros have a 4-3 record entering this week and most recently went 1-2 at their last tournament hosted by UTSA. The teams are meeting for the first time since 2000, with A&M holding a 2-0 series lead.