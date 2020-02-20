Aggies host Army for weekend series

The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies continue their 10-game homestand Friday when they host the Army West Point Black Knights for the start of a three-game series on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Every game of the series is available for viewing on SEC Network + with Will Johnson and Mark Johnson on the call. SEC Network + provides digital-only events to SEC Network subscribers through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on smartphones, computers, tablets and connected devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One). All three games will air on SportsRadio 1150 and/or 93.7 The Zone with Dave South and Scott Clendenin on the call.

Texas A&M ranks in the top 10 in the nation in a bevy of categories, including hit by pitch (1st - 15), runs (2nd - 75), runs per game (3rd - 15.0), base on balls (4th - 37), doubles (4th - 16), hits (4th - 65), on-base percentage (4th - .500), hits allowed per nine innings (7th - 4.19), home runs (7th - 7), WHIP (7th - .0.79), batting average (8th - .367), slugging percentage (9th - .588) and doubles per game (10th - 3.20).

The Aggies look to continue their dominance in February the last seven seasons, logging a 54-5 mark the opening month since 2014, including 5-0 in 2020. The Maroon & White are 97-8 in regular-season non-conference home games since 2015, including 5-0 in this season.

Zach DeLoach leads the nation in batting (.833) and ranks second in runs (11) and on-base percentage (.833), eighth in slugging percentage (1.500) and 10th in hits (10). The Aggie junior is 10-for-12 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and one sacrifice fly.

The Aggies hit 30 in the run column for the third time in school history in Thursday’s victory against Prairie View A&M, coming up just two shy of the school record. The 30 runs was the most since 1991, when the Maroon and White defeated Westmont College 31-2. The Aggies plated 17 runs in the second inning in their win against Prairie View A&M (2/19), marking the most runs in an inning since March 29, 1989 against Nebraska.

Army is off to a 1-2 start after a season-opening series at Duke. The Black Knights started with a 2-1 victory Friday before suffering 9-8 and 7-0 losses. Kevin Dubrule (.429), Tim Simoes (.375) and Cam Cerruto (.364) paced Army at the plate, combining to go 10-for-26. Logan Smith was named the Patriot League Pitcher of the Week, holding Duke scoreless for 7.0 innings, scattering one hit and one walk while striking out 10.

PROMOTIONS

SATURDAY

• A&M Faculty & Staff Appreciation: 2 free tickets in advance or at the gate for Texas A&M faculty and staff. Additional tickets are available for $5.

SUNDAY

• Military Appreciation Day: 2 free tickets for all military personnel in advance and on game day. Additional tickets are available for $5. All military personnel in attendance are invited to participate in an on-field, pregame recognition.

• Take a Kid to the Game: Buy 1 adult ticket and get up to 4 kids in free every Sunday at Blue Bell Park

• Giveway: Patriotic Lone Star A&M shirts for the first 500 fans.

• Kids Run the Bases: After Sunday's game, kids 12 & under can run the bases (sponsored by The Pool Guy).

TEXAS A&M AGGIES (5-0) vs. ARMY WEST POINT BLACK KNIGHTS (1-2)

Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park (6,100) • College Station, Texas

PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

• FRIDAY: #35 Asa Lacy (Jr., LHP, 1-0, 1.50 ERA) vs. #44 Logan Smith (Sr., LHP, 1-0, 0.00 ERA)

• SATURDAY: #23 Christian Roa (Jr., RHP, 1-0, 3.00 ERA) vs. TBA

• SUNDAY: #18 Chandler Jozwiak (Jr., LHP, 1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. TBA

SCHEDULE

Friday, 6:32 p.m. • Saturday, 2:02 p.m. • Sunday, 12:02 p.m.

RADIO

SportsRadio 1150/93.7 The Zone • Dave South

LIVE VIDEO

SEC Network + (WatchESPN credentials required through cable provider) • Will Johnson (play-by-play), Mark Johnson (color analyst)

LIVE AUDIO

RadioAggieland.com

LIVE STATS

tamu.statbroadcast.com (PCs); tamustats.com (mobile devices)

RANKINGS

Texas A&M – 19 (NCBWA), 20 (D1B), 21 (USAT); Army West Point – unranked

For the sake of consistency; Texas A&M uses the USA Today Coaches Poll in releases.

SERIES HISTORY

First Meeting