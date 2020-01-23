Aggies host Oklahoma State in Big 12/SEC Challenge

The Texas A&M men's basketball team will host Oklahoma State Saturday afternoon at Reed Arena in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. It will be the 50th meeting between the Aggies and Cowboys.

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State looks to end its six-game losing streak as it takes on Texas A&M. Oklahoma State is looking to break its current six-game losing streak. Texas A&M is coming off a 66-64 win over Missouri in its most recent game.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game's outcome. Josh Nebo, Savion Flagg and Wendell Mitchell have collectively accounted for 49 percent of Texas A&M's scoring this season. For Oklahoma State, Lindy Waters III, Cameron McGriff and Thomas Dziagwa have combined to score 45 percent of the team's points this season.LOVE FOR LINDY: Waters has connected on 33.3 percent of the 84 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 7 for 18 over his last three games. He's also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 65: Texas A&M is 0-6 this year when it allows 65 points or more and 9-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 65.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Oklahoma State's Dziagwa has attempted 101 3-pointers and connected on 41.6 percent of them, and is 10 for 21 over the last three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Texas A&M has held opposing teams to only 38.5 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all SEC teams.

