Aggies host Oklahoma State in Big 12/SEC Challenge

The Texas A&M Men’s Basketball team welcomes Oklahoma State to Reed Arena as they face off in the Big 12/SEC Challenge Saturday at 3 pm.

The game may be seen on ESPNU with Kevin Fitzgerald and Sean Farnham on the call. Authenticated subscribers may access both games through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices.

Additionally, the game may be heard on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on WTAW 1620 AM with Andrew Monaco and John Thornton calling the action.

Saturday’s contest is marked as the Beat The Hell Outta Breast Cancer game where fans have the opportunity to donate in a number of ways, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the Pink Alliance and the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.

The official 2020 BTHO Breast Cancer t-shirt can be purchased for $10 online here or at the game. Fans wearing pink to the game can purchase tickets for a discounted rate at the Reed Arena ticket window on game day.

Breast cancer survivors and patients currently undergoing treatment are invited to claim a complimentary ticket and participate in a special halftime recognition on the court. Those interested in participating in the halftime ceremonies can click here and complete the contact information form.

Additionally, both coaching and support staffs will don a Mike Slive Foundation lapel pin during the game in honor of the former SEC commissioner. The Mike Slive Foundation was created by Slive following his retirement from the SEC in 2015. Inspired by his own fight with prostate cancer, he created the foundation to become a global leader in the fight to eradicate prostate cancer through public awareness and research funding.

The Aggies (9-8, SEC 3-3) look to build off Tuesday night’s win at Missouri, 66-64. The Maroon & White held the Tigers to 25.7% beyond the arc, marking the eighth game this season an opponent has shot 26%-or-lower from three. The A&M offense was led by Savion Flagg and Josh Nebo, who both recorded 14 points apiece. Emanuel Miller scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds, while Andre Gordon hauled in a season-high six rebounds.

Oklahoma State (9-9, Big 12 0-6) enters the contest coming off an 89-82 loss at Iowa State on Tuesday night. Lindy Waters III and Isaac Likekele lead the Cowboys offense in scoring with 12.1 and 11.5 points per game, respectively.

Saturday’s game marks the 50th meeting between the two schools, with the Aggies beating the Cowboys in five out of the last six meetings. The two teams last met in the 2017 Legends Classic in Brooklyn, N.Y., with Texas A&M prevailing, 72-55. DJ Hogg paced the offense with 18 points, while Robert Williams scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Texas A&M is making its sixth appearance in the Big 12/SEC Challenge and holds a 2-3 record. The Aggies hosted Kansas State in last year’s challenge with the Maroon & White defeating the Wildcats, 65-53.

Aggie Basketball Game #18:

Oklahoma State (9-9, 0-6 Big 12) at Texas A&M (9-8, 3-3 SEC)

Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 • 3:00 p.m. (CT)

Reed Arena • College Station, Texas

TELEVISION: ESPNU

Kevin Fitzgerald, Play-by-Play

Sean Farnham, Commentary

RADIO: Aggie Radio Network/1620 AM (Bryan-College Station)

Andrew Monaco, Play-by-Play

John Thornton, Commentary

SATELLITE RADIO: XM: 384; Internet: 974