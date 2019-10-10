Aggies face Rice in exhibition game

Start time is 6 p.m.The Texas A&M Aggies host the Rice Owls in a baseball exhibition game Friday evening on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Admission and parking is free.

The contest comes with the Aggies wrapping up their third week of fall practice.

Texas A&M finished the 2019 campaign with a 39-23-1 mark. The Maroon & White made their 35th NCAA Championship appearance overall and their 13th in a row.

The Aggies' return 21 letterwinners and six starting position players for the 2019 season.

On the mound, the Aggies return All-American Asa Lacy (8-4, 2.13 ERA, 130 Ks) along with Chris Weber (4-1, 3.18 ERA, 78 Ks), Christian Roa (3-2, 3.56 ERA, 46 Ks), Bryce Miller (4-2, 3.68 ERA, 57 Ks) and Joseph Menefee (3-2, 3.75 ERA, 51 Ks).

Bryce Blaum returns after batting .293 with 53 runs, 9 doubles, 2 triples, 9 home runs, 32 RBI and 17 stolen bases as a sophomore. Other returning starters include Mikey Hoehner (.292, 10 doubles, 3 HR and 30 RBI), Cam Blake (.260, 6 doubles, 3 triples, 1 HR, 26 RBI), Ty Coleman (4 doubles, 5 HR, 33 RBI), Will Frizzell (5 doubles, 2 HR, 18 RBI) and Zach DeLoach (4 double, 1 triple, 3 HR, 16 RBI).

Rice finished 26-33 in 2019, including a 14-16 mark in the Conference USA. The Owls’ prospects for 2020 are buoyed by the return of a pair of .300 hitters in Cade Edwards (.308, 16 doubles, 4 triples, 6 HR, 38 RBI) and Trei Cruz (.305, 11 doubles, 6 triples, 9 HR, 44 RBI).

The Aggies and Owls are long-time rivals, having met 282 times in spring action. The Maroon & White hold the all-time series advantage, 184-96-2. Texas A&M and Rice have faced each other at least once every spring since 1974. The programs first met in 1914 in a game that ended in an 11-11 tie.