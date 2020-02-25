Aggies host Sam Houston State for Midweek Doubleheader

Texas A&M softball plays host to Sam Houston State for a Wednesday doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m. at Davis Diamond.

Texas A&M (11-5) is coming off a hard-fought weekend at the Mary Nutter Classic. The Aggies return with a 3-2 record, after squaring off against three of the top-five teams in the nation.

The Maroon & White was led offensively by sophomores Makinzy Herzog and Morgan Smith, who topped the team with .588 and .500 batting averages, respectively. Herzog belted two home runs and recorded two triples with six RBI in her Cathedral City debut. Smith was able to do it all from the batter’s box, tallying a double, triple and a home run, while combining for six RBI.

In the circle, junior Kayla Poynter earned two victories, including one shutout, allowing only three runs while striking out 12 in 10 innings. Senior Kendall Potts tallied a win, fanning 10 in 11.2 innings pitched.

Overall, Herzog is ranked nationally in multiple categories including being in the top five in doubles (4), and total bases (2). The transfer is 13th nationally in both shutouts and saves and 12th in hits. Jourdyn Campbell leads the SEC for the third consecutive week in doubles, while being ranked second in the nation.

Sam Houston State (6-9) is led offensively by Megan McDonald, who is currently holding a .388 average. The senior leads the team in multiple offensive categories, including hits (19) and RBI (9) and total bases (21). Regan Dunn holds a 2-2 ledger in the circle with a 4.62 ERA. Darby Fitzpatrick has tallied two wins while Karina Sanchez has recorded one for the Bearkats.

Wednesday’s games mark the third consecutive year Texas A&M and Sam Houston State will meet for a midweek doubleheader. The Bearkats and Aggies first met in 1980 in which Texas A&M won 5-0. Texas A&M leads the all-time series 99-13.

Both games can be streamed on SEC Network+ and authenticated subscribers can access the stream through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TV’s and other connected devices. Fans can listen to the action on KAGC 97.3 FM in the Bryan-College Station area or online at www.12thman.com.