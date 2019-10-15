Aggies impressed with Wydermeyer's progress

Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher says he's seen lots of improvement with some of his younger players. True Freshman Jalen Wydermyer is a guy that the Aggies say has made significant progress this year.

The tight end had two touchdown receptions Saturday against Alabama. Wydermyer now has 4 touchdowns on the year tying him with Quartney Davis for the most touchdowns on the team.

The Aggies say Wydermyer has been crucial for their vertical passing attack, and he will be a big component for this offense moving forward.

"I mean he's been really good, and he's been working extremely hard in practice. Obviously it's super hard to come in and learn this offense as quick as he's done. A lot of people didn't see it week one, but as he's progressed and continued to work, his hard work is definitely paying off," praised quarterback Kellen Mond.

"I've never seen a guy come in and adapt so quickly to the speed of the game and run routes as a big guy. He's like 255 running routes like a receiver. You can be a dominant player freshman year. There's no age to being a dominant player," said wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon.

"Because you attack the middle of the field, you get third down throws, you get first down throws, and it's another weapon which can take pressure off your wide-outs. Those things are getting there, and he's getting much better, not just in the passing game, but he's learning to block better," explained Fisher.

After Wydermyer's performance against Alabama, he joins Isaiah Spiller as true freshmen on A&M with multi-touchdown games this season.