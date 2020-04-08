Aggies 'installing ball' during their four hour weekly sessions

COVID-19 has turned everybody's life upside down. We're all having to figure out how to do some of the same things a different way to stay safe.

Jimbo Fisher, his staff and the Aggie football team are in the same boat.

The players and coaches have no access to any training facilities - like the weight rooms, practice fields or their meeting rooms, but as we are figuring out. Computers make that just a location issue.

The players all have laptops and now attend meetings over the internet for four hours per week and Coach Fisher says the staff and players are using that time to break down video and discuss things.

Just the the way it would happen if everyone was sitting in the same room together.

"You can install ball. You're having meetings going over calls. They can visually see you with Zoom Calls," said Fisher.

Jimbo was ask about looking forward to the time when he doesn't have to do it virtually and can return to the practice field.

"Oh no doubt.There is only so much you can do on a board or a chalkboard. Some guys don't really learn that way. Most guys are visual learners. They see it and then they have to go do it," concluded Fisher.

Jimbo says he's able practice what he preaches all the time to his players in that 'you control what you can control and be smart about their time'.

